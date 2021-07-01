Noelia prepares “Nobody like you” another romantic single! | Instagram

The expected return of Noelia both on stage and in romantic music has caused a stir throughout the Internet, this because the singer, celebrity and businesswoman has been sharing content related to her return for it, in a recent video appears giving us a little about his new single “No-one like you“.

The pop music star has been in music for more than 20 years and now has also excelled as a businesswoman, as well as modeling her own clothing line.

We could easily consider Noelia as a complete personality that stands out in any area, be it musical, as a businesswoman and especially as a human being, this as a result of the unfortunate controversies has managed to get ahead as a superwoman.

For two days the interpreter of “Candle“He gave him new content related to his most recent project entitled” Nobody like you “, being that only a few weeks ago he had launched”I did not fail“song that he still continues to promote.

In the video shared by the flirty businesswoman and model of Puerto Rican origin, we can see that she is perhaps working with the latest arrangements of this single and giving us a bit of the content of the romantic lyrics that will be released soon.

So far his video has more than 27,334 reproductions, among the comments that by the way are 54, we find his followers more than excited since they are too excited about his return to romantic music.

Several of the comments shared by her followers refer to her love for the singer and businesswoman, some of her fans placed certain heart emojis and others decided to write their emotion with some tender words.

Despite the fact that Noelia is wearing a somewhat simple outfit, she manages to look quite flirtatious with her well-known leggings from her own brand and a long blouse that rests on her back charms.

This musical genre saw the success of the owner of Noelicious at the beginning of her career, which began since 1999, the year of the launch of her first self-titled album and where we find several of her hits that to date we continue to hear not only from her own voice but also from other artists who have released covers.

Noelia is in a recording studio fine-tuning details, in the company of the Grammy-winning musician Marlow Pink.