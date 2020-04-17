Noelia poses without underwear for instagram | Instagram

The beautiful singer of Puerto Rican origin Noelia delighted her millions of followers on Instagram with a daring photo where it seems do not wear underwear and some black leggings with transparency.

In this way, the interpreter of “Tu” turned on the temperature on your personal Instagram account by sharing a hot photo of you.

Through this publication the singer promoted her clothing brandWell, we must not forget that it already has several businesses apart from being in the world of music.

I love my stockings and tops from Noelicious, the sexiest store #noelicioustimes #Noelia, ”Noelia wrote in the post.

Click here to see Noelia’s photo.

The beautiful 40-year-old woman can be seen with a mini thong, black stockings with transparency and a green top.

A post shared by Noelia (@noeliaofficial) on Apr 16, 2020 at 11:22 p.m. PDT

The photography with only one day of its publication has managed to have more than 30 thousand likes from his followers and endless comments.

Charming you are GORGEOUS !! “,” What a sweet woman !!! “,” Wow, what a great body and you have some pretty and beautiful n @ lgas doll take care “, were some of the comments.

The controversial Puerto Rican singer keep giving what to talk about amid contingency around the world.

Noelia Lorenzo Monge is well known for please his followers Uploading in his account various videos where he makes sensual dances and suggestive photographs.

But what he publishes there is only one taste, as he invites his followers whenever possible to subscribe to his platform where you publish content uncensored and where it shows absolutely everything.

There is no doubt that any reason for show off your cute figure Noelia takes advantage of it to keep his followers happy.

Noelia began her career in 90’s singing on stage and from there his fame has been increasing noticeably.

