Noelia It is a pure “candle” and is thus seen on Instagram. The singer continues to make people talk on social networks for her ardent publications that leave little to the imagination.

In a video that was revived, Noelia was shown modeling for the camera with transparent leggings that revealed her micro thong underneath. The sensuality of the famous has no limits and that is how her fans like to see her.

“I’m going to give the Boys a Cafecito,” he wrote in the publication.

.