Noelia likes them very tight! upload photo with leggings | Instagram

The interpreter of “Candle“shared a photo in which she boasts her slim figure, the singer Noelia showed off her tightest leggings, leaving her charms in full view of her fans.

Three hours ago he decided to share this post on his official Instagram account, probably promoting his line of Noelicious, where you can buy these garments in different sizes.

Noelia She is one of the few celebrities who is aware of her followers, not only by the fact of greeting them on their networks on some occasions, but she also cares about sharing content that she knows they will like a lot.

In his most recent publication of his official account, 3 hours ago he shared it, he appears showing his cute ret @ guard, in the photo he appears on his back with his legs a little stretched and open so that this pose looked quite.

Happy Thursday I love you, “he wrote.

Usually Noelia has this type of detail that surely when her fans see them they will be touched a little, because not all the time she appears showing her skin, but also with good wishes and the gratitude she feels towards her fans.

The pretty businesswoman, model and singer She is wearing white leggings, her brand is immediately recognized because on the hip they have embroidered lips, in this case they appear in white, we can usually see it in other models in red.

Also his outfit consists of a mint color sweater that seems to be plush and that is also very soft, the shoes he is wearing are platform sneakers this model we saw recently in another of his publications, the one he shared a day ago when he was promoting his new single “Tarzan Girl”.

This publication is number 5 thousand 299, the singer is quite active on her Instagram account, despite the fact that she has multiple issues to resolve and, above all, attend to her companies, she never neglects her account, in it she also promotes her own business.

The place where the interpreter of “Give me a reason“It is the corridor of a house, on the wall we see some pictures hanging and in the background a huge vase and something curious, a” pool “for a child with a rainbow this is plastic, it is curious because Noelia has no children so far , so it may not be your house where the flirty photograph was taken.