Noelia leaves little to the imagination with sinful trikini floss



Noelia.

Photo: From NMT, Noelia Management Team / Courtesy

Noelia He made his more than 1.4 million Instagram followers sigh by sharing a video in which he wears a swimsuit that is not suitable for people with heart problems.

This Sunday, the interpreter of hits such as ‘Clávame tu amor’ and ‘Candela’, uploaded a clip where she appears walking on a balcony, wearing a sinful trikini floss that left little to the imagination, because barely covers the most essential of the intimate areas of your body.

“🌞Happy Funday !!!! Happy Sunday !!! 😁 ⛱Summer Vibes😎 💕Los Amooo💖 # Noelia💋”.

“Super hot 🔥🔥”, “Beautiful woman 😍❤️” and “Perfect butt 🍑🍑 😍😍”, were just some of the compliments that they wrote to the also businesswoman in the material that has been seen by more than 126 thousand users.

In a previous publication, Noelia ruffled the chicken coop of the famous social network, thanks to other material in which she wasted sensuality with high white boots and tiny pink lingerie while wiggling all her prominent crows to delight her admirers.

Keep reading:

Kim Kardashian shows her curves on the beach posing in a nude bikini

Wanda Nara drives her fans crazy posing in a bikini and without retouching

This is what José Eduardo Derbez said after the accusation of having stolen a cell phone