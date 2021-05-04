Noelia leaves little to the imagination with a tight transparent outfit



Noelia.

Photo: From NMT, Noelia Management Team / Courtesy

Noelia She is one of the celebrities who usually shares with her followers different situations from her personal and professional life. To start the week, the Puerto Rican showed a spicy video on Instagram that is generating high impact.

In the clip, the singer appears walking down a corridor to answer the call that is heard at the door, wearing a tight-fitting see-through print outfit That leaves little to the imagination because it is possible to appreciate that the curvy woman is not wearing a bra.

In just a few hours, the singer’s publication already has more than 65 thousand reproductions and almost 300 comments.

As if that were not enough, Noelia also uploaded another publication in which she modeled with a fitted pink bodysuit that she complemented with a short cheeky that little could cover her shapely rear.

“To walk and to the beach early, before the temperature rises. Have a nice time 💕😘 # Noelia💋😎🎶 ”, Yolandita Monge’s daughter commented at the bottom of the material.

It may interest you:

Alexa Dellanos shows off her curves wearing a trikini that only covers the essentials

Billie Eilish causes a stir posing in sexy lingerie for Vogue magazine

Stephanie Salas’ message after the fourth chapter of Luis Miguel’s series