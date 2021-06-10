Noelia is preparing with a bodysuit for her OnlyFans, on video! | Instagram

The singer Puerto Rican Noelia shared a daring video recently where she is shown in a rather striking body and especially flirtatious as we usually see her in her Instagram posts.

In this, although it does not mention that it is for OnlyFans, it is the safest because for some months it has been continuously promoting this page.

This time he did it using a white bodysuit, the beautiful celebrity and businesswoman star was in the hallway that leads to the bathroom of her apartment, preparing a little for what could be her next photo or video shoot.

The interpreter of “Candle“On several occasions she has shown us looks in bodysuits, but this time she did attract a lot of attention, not only because it was shown on video but also because she was walking and we were able to see a little from all its angles.

Read also: In love? With a photo Carlos Rivera expresses it

Although this one was not as tiny as others that it has worn, it attracted attention because it had some transparent parts and accentuated her hips a lot, of course not being small did not mean that things that would not be lost among its charms It happened and with what surely part of the 84,767 people who have reproduced the video were more than delighted and fascinated to see it.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Again Noelia decided to block the comment box, so this time we will be left with the desire to read the entertaining and graphic comments that he used to have.

OKAY! I’m getting ready … You know where to find me, “wrote Noelia.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

A day ago the beautiful singer, model and businesswoman gave us this captivating video, where by the way she is wearing high metallic sneakers, they look like rose gold color.

As she walks to the back of the room she turns to the side to see her pretty figure, then recharges and shows us a bit of her shapely legs while she is bent over, but then she goes back to what we think is her dressing table and maybe retouching some her makeup.

The exquisite figure Noelia’s is largely the reason why she has 1 million 400 thousand followers on Instagram to this day, most of whom are young people, however we are sure that she has millions of fans around the world who know, enjoy and sing his songs, his hits from more than 20 years ago.