The singer Noelia published a photograph where she appears in a compromising pose, boasted her exquisite figure on her official Instagram account, looking like her song “Candle”.

Already known as a great businesswoman as well as being one of the more constant singers throughout their 20 years of career Noelia has managed to make thousands of couples fall in love with her melodies.

To date the interpreter of “Give me a reason” He continues to do so but now he falls in love with his physique, because at his impressive forty years Noelia shows a body of a woman twenty years younger.

As you well know in addition to being a singer and so far a successful businesswoman Noelia She is also her own model and actress, although the latter put it into practice. a short period.

“Do you want to be my special VIP? Write me in the Inbox: I want to be your VIP, valid only if you live in the United States”, is the message he has in his photograph for his fans.

Noelia also ventured into the adult film industry since years ago se leaked an awkward video where she appeared having relationships, from that video Noelia’s life changed dramatically, fortunately the beautiful singer took things in a good way.

One of them was the decision to make a video well done from that moment his fame increasedlater launched a private page where he offers exclusive talks, videos and content for subscribers which are surely more attractive than the publications he makes on his Instagram account.

In the photograph she appears in a micro lace dress that reveals her rear, her legs are gathered so her pose is quite striking so much so that she is surely receiving new subscribers to her private page right now.

