Video Noelia exhibits her rear in transparencies and micro thong

Puerto Rican singer Noelia once again stunned her millions of followers by showing off in transparencies and with a micro thong leaving very little to the imagination and wanting more.

The interpreter of “Your“, again, set fire to social networks by sharing a brand new video where he shows his best attributes while moving her hips.

It was through his official account Instagram that the Puerto Rican shared a video where she wears a coral top and ones transparent leggings blue color that shows the micro thong that he used.

In addition to her daring outfit, she posed sensually for the camera. dancing in a pretty way provocative moving her hips only as she knows how to do it.

I’m going to give the Boys a Cafecito, “he wrote in his post.

With just a few hours to publish that hot video, he already has almost 100 thousand reproductions and as expected, endless comments from his followers.

Good afternoon, Noelia, I love to see you and I like your way of being super spontaneous, always radiating that positive energy, I send you a kiss and a hug, “was one of the comments towards the Puerto Rican.

Noelia recently shared the good work that he will do due to the contingency due to the virus, so he decided to share through his restaurants foods and dinners to support those who work in the Health sector.

Noelia’s Grill House will be contributing 50 DINNERS or Meals DAILY for 90 days and delivered to the Home for Health Professionals in Mexico City, “he wrote in the publication.

There is no doubt that the singer has a big heart And in addition to her beautiful body and voice, she opens her heart whenever they need support.

