Noelia drives her fans crazy by showing off her tempting legs in a tiny dress

As a good Latina, Noelia She is proud of her curves and loves to show them off to her more than 1.4 million Instagram followers.

On this occasion, the sexy Puerto Rican took advantage of the famous social network to upload a video where she can be seen very funny in the back of a car, wearing a tight and tiny dress with which she wore her shapely legs of temptation, because the garment is flush with your hips.

“🎶 ~ I Touch Myself ~ 🎶…. Available soon in all digital platforms. # Noelia💋 ”, is the title that the singer chose for the clip that in just a few hours already accumulates more than 26 thousand views and dozens of compliments for her extremities.

“What beautiful legs 😍😍”, “Those legs are impressive, my Noelia and that is how I always like to see you SMILING. I love you BB 🥰💖 ”and“ I love your legs ❤️❤️ ”, are some of the compliments that the businesswoman also received.

Previously, Noelia was seen from a sinful angle performing one of her exercise routines to maintain that great body, without makeup, with a pink t-shirt and white leggings with which she unleashed low passions.

