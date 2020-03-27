Noelia delights her followers in the armchair wearing shorts cachetero | Instagram

The beautiful singer and businesswoman Noelia, in her most recent publication delighted her followers while wearing a short cachetero while lying on the couch.

In each of his publications Noelia Lorenzo Mongue He manages to steal more and more sighs from his fans and from one or another Internet user who is browsing his social network.

Despite the fact that practically the entire world is in quarantine, the interpreter of “Give me a reason” She continues to be very active on her social networks, which her followers are surely very grateful for, which little by little continue to increase.

And is that the singer continues to work promoting your exclusive private page where by means of a modic amount you will be able to be creditor of exclusive content with material that only the VIP users of Noelia have.

Fortunately the beautiful businesswoman still very active in his official account and Instagram where you can enjoy seeing his attractiveness and sometimes his voice, although in his latest publications He has concentrated more on his private page, probably due to the pandemic that has recently been experienced by the COVID-19.

“Are you one of those who want more and more during this fortieth year? Don’t mind paying more? We have a SPECIAL VIP Membership, only for those like you who want to be a Special VIP”, part of their publication.

In the publication you can see that Noelia is reclining on an armchair, you can see if the back and above all your nice rear guard which is inside a short colored cachet lime green while smiling very mischievously.

It seems that the singer, model, actress and businesswoman has canceled the option to comment on her latest publications, probably because some were quite daring and part of the public that saw them could have been offended.

