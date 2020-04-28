Noelia dances with a tiny body, fans are delighted | Instagram

The singer of Puerto Rican origin Noelia shared in her official account of Instagram a video where he is dancing a cumbia, wearing a tiny body.

Their admirers and followers They did not stop praising her as much for her dance as for her exquisite physique which drove her crazy and stole more than a sigh to one of his fans.

It should be noted that most of the comments that the publication They are men, many of whom feel in love with the Puerto Rican.

It may interest you: Noelia patiently awaits her triumphant return as a businesswoman in a micro dress

Noelia is characterized by sharing videos and snapshots where she appears showing off her body, her curves and her way of singing, her account has more than one million one hundred thousand followers and surely it is on the increase since it continuously shares publications so it attracts more and more attention.

“Body of a woman”, “Hello young lady you continue and you will continue to be the most beautiful and spectacular woman that exists”, some of the comments she received.

From San Juan Puerto Rico the singer, actress and businesswoman named Noelia Lorenzo Mongue entered the adult film market a few months ago.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Noelia recently produced a new single called “Give me a reason”, which we can also appreciate in its official Instagram account, the romantic melody does not yet have an official video, however the singer shared one on her social network where she plays it with strong feeling.

Exercise and good nutrition are the reasons why Noelia She has a spectacular body at her age, which could easily be thought of as being fifteen years younger than her age, and even twenty years old, and without difficulty she would pass as a young girl.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Mexico has been characterized by boosting the career of many artists as at the time it did with the singer when she performed songs like “You” and “Candela”, perhaps this phenomenon is repeated again with your new material, hopefully so.

Watch Noelia’s video here, click here.

We wish the beautiful singer good luck and we are on the lookout for the best news regarding her music to provide them as soon as possible.

Read also: Video Noelia delights her fans’ pupils with a single piece of lingerie

.