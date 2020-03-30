Noelia dances very daring and her dress goes up showing more | Instagram

Singer Noelia shared a new video on her account Instagram where he appears dancing very daring in one of his pop songs when her dress started to go up showing more.

Of Puerto Rican origin Noelia Lorenzo Mongue Known simply as Noelia, in addition to being a singer, she is also a model, actress and businesswoman.

The beautiful blonde is synonymous with attractiveness any photograph or video that shares insurance will be something that catches the attention of users.

In the publication, he appears dancing in a room that has large windows, the light is a little strong, so in the video it is seen quite against light nevertheless its figure and parts of her pretty body.

“From Sin City with Love Here jumping with my songs, a little against Luz del Sol which is very intense # addictaatusbesos”, translation and description of his video.

Noelia has long been promoting a private page where for a small amount the user who pays will be VIP and you will get exclusive content.

Noelia continues to steal the looks and now not only in Instagram but in any place that she attends because surely where she goes they already know her.

But in addition to his page he has also been promoting his other companies, casinos, restaurants, lingerie, Leggings, its products based on CBD, in addition to continuing with its music and her presentations, despite the fact that the latter were canceled due to the global pandemic Noelia continues to work hard.

Because he is in charge of several companies Noelia maintains an enviable figure since to have energy for so many projects at the same time.

For sure Noelia You must have a diet, although not so rigorous because in some publications you have been seen to enjoy delicious dishes, as well do a lot of exercise.

