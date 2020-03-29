Not even JLo dares to wear a pair of leggings so daring and transparent to go outside …

Noelia He is warming up engines to give his fans a surprise and to announce it, he has been seen on Instagram with heart-stopping high-heeled shoes and a pair of white leggings, which have left his whole tail in front of the camera.

“Going up and down stairs … preparing everything for something I have planned from the Roof … 😉😁”, wrote the Puerto Rican.

The singer has also joined the call for social distancing, but this has not limited the production of erotic videos and photographs with which it feeds its social networks.

But not everything is eroticism with Noelia, the singer also sends positive energies through her online music. “I am pleased to be able to deliver pieces of my songs, I accompany you with much affection #nosalgasdecasa #miscanciones #TocolaLuz # Noelicioustimes💖💘 #Noelia”, he wrote in his last music video.

