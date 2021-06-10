Noelia breaks the silence and confesses that for 15 years she has suffered from a difficult illness



Noelia.

Photo: NMT, Noelia Management Team / Courtesy

Noelia She is known in the entertainment world for being a daring woman, of great beauty. In addition to being a singer and an actress, she is an erotic model. Her social networks abound in risque publications where she poses not only in lingerie, of all kinds, from the most classic, to the most daring and transparent. But today her audience has known another facet and that is that the Puerto Rican has broken the silence and confesses that for 15 years, she has suffered a difficult illness.

He assures in his letter to the public that he currently embraces her and has learned to live with her, but it was not easy. This suffering, as she expressed, came to her after being a victim of: “The worst scoundrel a woman can suffer,” in her own words. Which led to apparently severe stress.

Here is Noelia’s confession:

“Today 15 years ago that life put me before one of the most difficult tests of my existence. 15 years ago my heart fell into a thousand pieces, when I saw my dreams, my work, my efforts and my illusions succumb to the worst scoundrel that a woman can suffer ”.

“Months after so many tears, so much stress and so much suffering and so much bulling that I was subjected to, my body began to pay the price of stress and nerves. Over time I developed a disease, in certain parts of my skin they began to lose their color ”, said Noelia.

“After consulting with specialists, very scared I received the news that my immune system, Due to my extreme condition of the nerves and so much stress, I had developed a disease called VITILIGO“.

He continues: “Seeing how my condition grew, one day I had -the- opportunity to share with someone who very positively faced life and made the most of it at every moment, even with terminal cancer facing his destiny. God has it in his glory. A Warrior! ”.

He adds: “I believe that God did something in me because I understood that those spots on my skin were scars from the tests and lessons that God gave me.

“From that moment I knew that my obligation in life is to be grateful and happy with what I have, with the blessings that have been given to me and the talents that God gave me.” “Vitiligo and I are now friends. We have learned to live together one more stain, one less stain, does not make me less in the eyes of God and the universe ”, he concluded.

