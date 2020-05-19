“We always forgive you everything, but what I know that none of your brothers will forgive you is that you went before us and left our souls forever broken. The plan was that you will bury us, not the opposite ”, were some of the sad words of the singer-songwriter Wason Brazobán for the death of his only sister.

Wason shared a post on his Instagram account with two photos, where the Brazobán brothers are found and a sad message about Noelia’s untimely departure.

The singer-songwriter, who until today had not shared anything on his social networks, said that the arrival of his sister was the best news among five men. “And you came and changed everything at home, I as the second oldest had to change your cloths when mommy and daddy worked, then they gave you the luxury of studying ballet while we were poor and we were never jealous of you, we were happy to have you in home, we always spoil you and when you screwed up it was difficult for us to speak loudly to you ”.

Noelia Brazobán, who died Monday due to a heart attack, was the only female of six brothers and the wife of baseball player Starling Mars. He left two children in the orphanage, a seven-year-old boy and a four-year-old female.

“You are the girl of the house, the spoiled one. How the hell can you think of leaving and leaving us alone? So suddenly, without warning. We will not forgive you sister of my soul. When we meet in heaven, I’m going to pull your ears for the first time in my life. Meanwhile go tell the gossip to daddy and mommy in heaven. I love you much more than I always told you ”, he concluded, the artist who is devastated with the departure of his sister.

