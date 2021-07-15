Noelia boasts her success with “I did not fail” during the program | Instagram

The singer Noelia boasts her return to the romantic music, more TV shows have been inviting her to participate and present her latest single.

Has been “I did not fail“Noelia’s new song that has been sweeping the digital charts and has also had a very good acceptance by the public that adores this beautiful celebrity.

Marking her return to romantic music with this new single, once again the singer of Puerto Rican origin has stolen the hearts of the public, this new single that shows us the pain of the heart of knowing that a relationship is ending.

However, the only thing that was worth it for this person is that love did not end for her because she did everything and gave her best effort to overcome all obstacles, surely more than one will feel identified with this new melody.

It would not be a surprise if the conductors and production team of Hoy Día, a morning program of the Telemundo company, have been struck with the lyrics of this song, in C recently Noelia had a presentation like a queen, attended an interview and we fell in love again with this heartbreaking song that is expected to become a success as they have been “Candle“,”Your“,”Nail me your love“and other titles that have made you both sigh and dance.

For a few hours she has been sharing some photos and videos of her participation in the program, looking beautiful as always with quite tight black pants, as well as a fitted top with some transparencies and a kind of jacket with a lot of shine, although it could pass as A blouse too, whatever garment she uses gets the most out of it.

It seems that everyone who gets to know Noelia falls in love with her, thanks to her humble way of behaving and her personality that although some would consider daring for others, it is more than captivating, especially because she is considered a survivor, given that in her life she has undergone many and complicated tests, such as The result today has a strong and determined character, becoming an example for thousands.

Little by little the interpreter of “I Touch My Self“She has shown us why today she is so successful not only in music but also as a businesswoman, she is a worthy example of self-improvement.