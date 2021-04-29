Noelia becomes queen of the night! dancing flirtatious | Instagram

Maybe one of the videos The most flirtatious of the beautiful celebrity is that of Noelia’s most recent publication where she appears dancing like a queen of the night on top of her car, without a doubt it left more than one breathless.

Just by seeing the outfit that Noelia He was wearing some had to start sighing and let his imagination run wild.

However once the singer and performer of “Candle“As he started dancing, everything changed for his followers, as this video surpassed many others he had shared previously.

Honoring precisely her song released in 1999 and being track number 3 of her album called “Noelia” the singer managed five hours ago to become a candle to her fans who saw her most flirtatious dancing.

While wearing a red bodysuit and transparent stockings, accompanied in addition to quite high patent leather boots, she left her upper charms on the front part of the body that by the way was a closure leaving it a little open, more than necessary to tell the truth, so that her fans could see its charms much better.

It is my life, I do what I want and I do not abide by what they will say, and what fun I have! “, Wrote Noelia.

Without a doubt, this video will become one of the favorites of his followers, which so far amount to one million 400 thousand on his official Instagram account, of course this is actually a small figure of the real number of his fans, which we find around the world.

Turning around, lifting her legs and showing her hips as well as her posterior charms, the beautiful businesswoman and model left no corner of her tremendous figure to show.

At the bottom of the video which seems to have been recorded in a kind of park or forest in the city because behind Noelia we see some trees, beyond the trees the pupil delights with the impressive hotel Seminole hard rock Shaped like a guitar, it is located in Hollywood, southeast Florida.

There is no doubt that the singer and businesswoman finds the best scenarios to record her beautiful figure and enchant her admirers even more, who are often aware of what this beauty of a woman shares as stated in each of her publications.