Noelia becomes an illustrated collection image!

It might be possible for the action figures to be substituted for collectible illustrations and singer Noelia would be one of the first to have her own collection, as she recently shared, the artist managed to capture its essence and beauty.

It seems that the admirers of the interpreter of “I did not fail“They have surprised her once again, the artist who made her illustration is a professional in the field, she herself labeled it to recognize it and give it due credit.

In the illustrator’s account you will be able to find a little of the work that he has produced for years and delight your pupil by also seeing the flirtatious celebrity made into a caricature, the figure maintains its essence, beauty and characteristic features.

In the image that the singer and businesswoman shared just 47 minutes ago, she appears wearing a piece that surely would not be a surprise is part of her collection of NoeliciousThis is black and tight to the body, on the top it has lace and thin straps, on the sides it has thin strips that outline her figure.

Although it is only an illustration when seeing Noelia illustrated and without paying much attention to the image could easily pass for a PhotoIt is truly an excellent and admirable job, few people have the dedication to do this type of work with excellent results.

Collectible Image of # 1 Pinup Artist and Illustrator, “wrote Noelia.

The people who have commented on the publication of the singer, businesswoman and model have been delighted to see her, it seems that whether in a photo, video, illustration or drawing they will always admire her beauty, which seems to have no equal.

This is not the first time that he shares a work done by an artist, a few months ago he shared several sculptures that they had made with his figure as a base, and possibly among his more than five thousand publications it would not be a surprise to find some drawings made with a lot love from his admirers.

This image is about to reach two thousand red hearts in less than an hour, surely Noelia has millions of admirers, however it is possible that many of them do not have Instagram, however it is certain that her 2021-2022 Tour will be quite a success and will be full of fans especially now that they know of his return to romantic music.