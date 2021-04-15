Noelia assures that drivers of ‘El Gordo y La Flaca’ silenced her after denouncing abuse of Topy Mamery

Noelia revealed that she was silenced by the hosts of ‘El Gordo y La Flaca’, Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan, after having reported sexual abuse of her stepfather, Topy Mamery.

It was in an interview with Javier Ceriani for the program ‘Chisme No Like’, that the singer acknowledged that after reporting that her former manager raped her twice 16 years ago, she had to endure rejection and even mockery by some media.

“They silenced me. Immediately, Lili Estefan told me to shut up on the air. I was in extremely delicate condition. I was at the most dangerous point in the process when you run away from abusers and decide to speak up. She said several things to me like: ‘don’t talk about your mom like that and she scolded me on the air,’ “he said.

The Puerto Rican also spoke about Raúl de Molina.

“In my time when that happened, it was extremely difficult, everyone turned their back on me. Nobody supported me. El Gordo de Molina, a tremendous coward, never stopped attacking me and saying atrocities about me. Now I saw that you apologized to Frida sofia and it seems very good to me. Still 16 years later, I am still waiting for him to apologize because they stuck for more than a decade attacking and harming me publicly, “he said.

Finally, Noelia also recounted the abuse she suffered by her mother Yolandita Monge and Topy Mamery, and even challenged everyone involved to undergo a polygraph test to see who is telling the truth.

