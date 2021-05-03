Noelia asks to stop singing songs against women

Noelia asks to stop chanting songs against women | Instagram

The singer Noelia has always been characterized by going against the system, the one that prefers to leave everything as it is and take advantage of the controversies that are currently becoming a trend, for this reason she expressed her opinion about being against the content of certain melodies where they speak ill of the woman.

By means of a publication on his Instagram account, he invites his followers and Internet users, who wish to do so, to stop making these types of songs popular, ceasing to chant and popularize them as has been done for years.

Despite the “constant” advances that are made not only in a normative but also in a social way, certain sectors continue to minimize female figures, such is the case of the music where in certain song lyrics they speak badly about women and reduce her to a simple object of desire.

Read also: With tight clothes! Billie Eilish surprises everyone by posing

Far from being talked about in a generalized way also certain celebrities such as has been the case of Noelia and even of Mia khalifa They have been mentioned in certain songs and not in a pleasant way, taking advantage of their popularity and the fact that they both want to live their sex in the way that they please.

It seems that it is an invitation to certain people to take advantage of this situation and take advantage of themselves knowing that society, far from supporting this type of valuable women, tends simply to get scared and to stand aside.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

In the case of Noelia, who for years has been struggling a lot with the fact of having been criticized for the simple fact of hitting rock bottom and understanding that her flirty figure You can wear it the way you want it best, despite this, not everyone agrees with her, but they do agree with the fact that a song denigrates her and speaks badly about her and any other woman.

An hour ago he shared this publication on Instagram, in it he appears in a photo wearing a golden outfit also showing a transparent fabric, the interesting thing about the image is that in the foreground we find a bolt mirror because of the shape it has, it could to refer to the fact that we all have the key to stop this type of situation that leaves nothing but sorrow for those who have come to be in one, as it was in the case of the beautiful businesswoman and model.