Noelia applauds Walo from the MS band. Sing his hit “You”!

Without a doubt, Noelia has become the icon of romantic music and also a celebrity of social networks, especially since now several new and established singers have given themselves the pleasure of interpreting one of their greatest hits as it was. in case of Oswaldo Silvas Carreón better known as Walo one of the vocalists of the MS band.

It has been success “Your“by Noelia released in 1999 on her album titled with the name of Noelia precisely, this melody that honors love and that has managed to be performed by millions of people and also some artists who have made reference to the singer.

Two days ago, Walo shared on his official Instagram account a 2:08 minute video where he interpreted the melody of Noelia, her performance was just as inspiring and emotional as the singer has done in each of her presentations, accompanied only by her guitar.

There are great songs, and this is one of them … I hope you like it, “wrote the singer.

The emotion felt by the singer of “Candela” was immediately noticed, because he decided to congratulate him on his performance for two comments he wrote in the publication of the MS Band member.

Maybe some netizens immediately thought that this little video It could lead to both artists having a collaboration in the future, which would be most surprising because both the MS Band is a representative icon of the Mexican region and Noelia on the other side of pop and romantic music, in the case of for both of them to work together we are sure it would be a phenomenal melody.

To give you an idea of ​​the popularity and success of Noelia, the singer throughout her 20-year career has already more than 10 Million Discs Sold, she also has 10 songs in the Top 40s in Spanish in Billboard and 3 in English on Billboard, any personality that takes one of their songs is sure to be a little better known.

As in the case of Carín León, who released an “updated” version of the same Noelia hit that Walo shared two days ago, however, it seems that he was not as popular as the MS vocalist, as he immediately had a response of the beautiful Puerto Rican unlike León, who arguably did not even turn to see the singer.