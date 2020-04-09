Noelia and the scandal that took her away from the stage | Instagram

No one expected that singer from the 90’s with the hits “You”, “Clavame tu amor”, “Te Amo,” Candela “,” Como duele “, among other hits that Noelia managed to place on the popularity charts of the Latin Billboards , took a complete turnaround in her career by becoming an adult film actress.

After leaking a video where the singer appeared having relationships with her ex-partner, Noelia came out to give a strong statement on one of her social networks regretting what happened but also drawing strength from it to start a new facet. Expressing in the same way that he never received the support of anyone, much less women. She also criticized being marginalized from the entertainment industry, which she deemed “unfair” and “hypocritical.”

My NOBODY has to judge me. NO ONE has the right to try to dissect (sic) the WHY of my decisions, said the singer.

That is why his decision is more than firm to start venturing into the famous industry, making himself known in a very different way than what his followers were used to seeing. But also very happy to start a new stage, which makes her very happy to be able to show herself how she really wants.

So much so that in any case, always take the opportunity to invite through your social networks all his followers to see his new material for adults.

In addition to the fact that the singer has been a member of nightclubs for several years, one of them is located in Miami in Pompano Beach, which is called Noelia”s Cabaret where she will offer entertainment for adults, as well as having er0t! C0s stores.

With information from Michelle Orozco.

