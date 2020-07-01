Noelia achieves RIAA Standard Anglo certification, proud shares news | Instagram

The beautiful businesswoman Noelia and also other Latin singers managed to get a certification from the RIAA Standard Anglo, proudly shared the news in Instagram.

It was through a photograph that the interpreter of « Give me a reason » where he appeared in the company of other Latin pop divas who released the news to his followers.

Recording Industry Association of America (English Record Industry Association in English, abbreviated RIAA) is in charge of giving the certifications by higher numbers of record sales in the United States.

« This is totally true, but the machinery of lies strives to want to deceive people, and I say try to deceive, because at the end of the road, you can’t cover the sun with a finger, » Noelia shared.

As the great celebrity is a pride not only for her but for her followers to be part of this important guild, Shakira appears in the photograph, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Quintanilla, Priscila, Floria Estefan and of course Noelia.

« When you have solid musical success thanks to the public, it lasts your whole life and forever, RIAA GOLD STANDARD AMERICAN The Best-Selling Latin Pop Singers of Albums in the United States. » Concluded the beautiful singer.

The RIAA not only provides certifications for record sales, it also participates in the Collection, administration and distribution of music licenses and royalties, is responsible for the Gold and Platinum Certificates for Albums and Singles in the United States.

