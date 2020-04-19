Noelia, a businesswoman with a charitable soul in the current world situation | Instagram

Singer Noelia Lorenzo Mongue better known simply as Noelia He shared through his Instagram part of the work he is doing to support the health sector has become a philanthropist who deserves public recognition.

Due to the situation that Mexico and the whole world are living Noelia could not stay with her arms crossed before the panorama that is currently in the country.

He recently shared the news that his restaurants would support the health sector for 90 days with lunch or dinner for workers in different hospitals, taking them home and without having to transport themselves to their restaurants.

In order to corroborate his action, he shared these videos and not just to show off who was helping as other people might think.

In addition to the food he offered the also businesswoman collaborated to provide protections for workers, they are a kind of plastic masks that prevent direct contagion.

Thanks to your support, you can reduce the burden on current heroes of mexico and it is quite difficult to have to do so many shifts and possibly without having the opportunity to eat something calmly because it seems that the demand of hospitals at the moment is quite high.

Despite the fact that Noelia is of Puerto Rican origin, she assured that Mexico gave her great opportunities for growth, and apparently she has various businesses in the country and for her it is a way to repay all that has been given to her for what she is also a grateful woman.

There is no doubt that it is not only beautiful on the outside but also on the inside and it has been amply demonstrated, we hope that its success continues and takes it much further from where it is at the moment.

.