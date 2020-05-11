Noel Schajris is somehow settling an outstanding account with his little Dylan through a new song: Son of the Sea.

The Latin Grammy-winning Argentine musician, who was unable to be present at the delivery three years ago, released the emotional song on Monday that he was able to finish writing during the coronavirus quarantine.

“There’s always that question of ‘I missed being there the moment you were born,'” Schajris said in a recent interview by video call.

Sitting next to his white piano, he performed part of the song, a kind of lullaby that includes the voice of a baby and sounds that evoke water. Dylan, a Gaelic name, means son of the sea.

“The ocean is 70 percent of the planet, just as we are 70 percent of water in the body, we are the sea, we come from there, life arose there millions of years ago,” he said explaining the mystery that for him is the sea and how it relates to your child. “It is this vast and enigmatic ocean, we only know 30 or 40 percent of that ocean floor … It is exciting, it is enigmatic and it has that brute force, the creative force, and my son is like that.”

Schajris recounted the emotion he felt upon learning that his wife was pregnant with Dylan, because the news was completely unexpected, and said that the youngest of their three children surprised them again when they were born prematurely, while the musician was in Puerto Rico. to receive an award.

His wife, the Panamanian model Gwendolyn Stephenson, warned him that she was about to give birth the same night as the award ceremony. They managed to connect by cell phone, while he saw the thunderous sea in San Juan. And in the end he was able to meet him a few hours after he was born.

Now he thanks life for the opportunity it is giving him to be very close to his family during the pandemic and thus make up for some of the lost time.

“They are mixed feelings. Suddenly I don’t know if it has happened to you that you feel half guilty for saying that you are having an incredible time, ”he said. “I lived in cities, in hotels, in lobbies, in airport lounges, in lines, eating where I could as I could … The children missing me, crying on the phone, on Facetime, a relationship on the phone. There was a time when they didn’t even want to talk to you anymore, ”he recalled.

These days they meditate together, read and create music as a family, including their 6-year-old daughter Emma, ​​who drew the cover of Son of the Sea. The video for the song was made by Schajris with his oldest son, Dennett, 20, and will be released soon.

The musician born in Buenos Aires, who forms the pop duo Sin Bandera with the Mexican Leonel García, expressed his gratitude for the doctors and nurses on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 and lamented the large number of sick and deaths that has left the virus.

He also noted that for him it has been “a blessing in disguise.”

“It is difficult to say it that way because there is a context of many people suffering (and) I do not want to sound detached from that conscience and that empathy, that compassion of what is happening,” he said. “But thank God we are healthy and we are well and we are enjoying a lot. We have that blessing of being able to do it ”.