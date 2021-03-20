Noel Schajris releases his new single in collaboration with Alexandra Colorado

During a very emotional night, last Friday, March 12, Alexandra Colorado was crowned as the winner of the third version of “A Otro Nivel”, Caracol Televisión’s musical talent contest. Since February 3, the reality show had returned to Colombian primetime, sweeping all the ratings. Schajris accompanied Paola Jara – popular music singer and Greeicy Rendón – Latin pop singer, in one of the most successful seasons of the program.

Noel was impressed with the voice and tenacity of the young Colombian, which is why he decided to invite her to participate in this song, giving support to the first step of his professional career.

About her collaboration the young Colombian interpreter Noel Schajris added:

«Alexandra’s voice is a voice for the whole world. The intention of sharing this song together is to help further cement a career that will undoubtedly be wonderful. I always called them my fellow participants and today, outside the context of the show, we are colleagues on this song. “ About your experience experience in the program Alexandra commented:“Being the winner of ‘At another level’ means a lot to my life and especially for that, for being the first woman to win the contest. It’s nice to leave the woman’s name up high, it’s the most valuable thing for me. I wanted to show myself that dreams can be fulfilled and also show it to other women. “

– Alexandra Colorado for El Universal.

In parallel, Noel is promoting his most recent album ‘Mi Presente’, a double album in which he himself participated as a producer. With this production, the singer-songwriter, pianist and now producer, launched his new web platform, a space in which the artist offers online concerts, signed albums, personalized greetings and even singing classes in a universe of exclusive subscription-based content, specially dedicated to interaction with his fans. Visit: noelschajris.fan

