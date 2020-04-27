One of the biggest rivalries that music saw was the one that starred in Blur and Oasis in the 90s to demonstrate who was the mere grouper within britpop. At that time the Gallagher brothers took out the heavy artillery to hit Damon Albarn and company with everything, although the Colchester ones did not let themselves, a true musical shot that had the world aware of everything that was happening between both bands.

Over the years and with some important changes –such as the dissolution and reunion of Blur, as well as the final fall of Oasis in 2008– the waters calmed down a bit. Some time later the conflict ‘was resolved’ (musically speaking) when Noel collaborated with Albarn in the song “We Got The Power” for the Gorillaz album, Humanz, although that did not make the good Liam Gallagher so happy.

After almost 25 years since that fight that involved the most important bands of the britpop movement, and when we think that Noel Gallagher had already left the subject completely, Now he went out to say that Liam and Damon were the culprits in this whole media circus.. It turns out that recently the writer Daniel Rachel published the book Don’t Look Back In Anger: The Rise and Fall of Cool Britannia, Where the protagonists of this era of music told their own stories.

Within the pages there is obviously a section where they specifically touch the fight between Blur and Oasis, and the one who gave his testimony was the eldest of the Gallaghers. To the surprise of many and according to NME, the guitarist and composer said that The problem began with a love triangle between Albarn, Liam and a third in disagreement, he also blamed the narcissism of both singers for this conflict to grow:

“Liam and Damon were sleeping with the same person, there was a lot of cocaine involved and it escalated from there. They’re both singers, and the singers are fucking idiots. They are connected backwards. Once you’ve looked in the mirror for four hours, what else are you going to do? ”

Of course Liam Gallagher was not going to remain silent before such affirmations, and used his Twitter account –as almost always– to clarify that what his little brother said was not true. Referring to Damon Albarn as ‘Dermot oblong’ (because they already know that he is very creative), The singer of “Wall of Glass” said that this was completely false and that this whole show was put on by Noel:

“Just to be clear, Dermot and I never fought over a boy or a girl. We always thought things got ugly when Noel Gallagher wished Dermot had AIDS and died. It was not my best moment. ”

And for everything to be clear – because we all needed to know that – Liam also said that he had never used cocaine with any Blur member, implying that everything Noel said was completely untrue..

To finish the Gallagher minor said remarks by his brother and former Oasis manager Alan McGee, were backed to damage his solo career and that if they continued he would not hesitate to draw brute force. Who knows where this drama will end, however after so many years It seems that the most famous rock brothers of the 90s continue to cling to this rather strange moment in music.