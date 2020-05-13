Throughout the history of rock, many bands belonging to this musical genre have been associated with nights marked by excesses, drugs and alcohol.. One such rocker who has been linked to this dubious lifestyle has been a Noel Gallagher, who along with his brother Liam were the main members of the Oasis band. The singer himself has acknowledged in a recent interview for the British media the Independent that his addiction to cocaine caused him many problems throughout his career.

Noel pointed out to the aforementioned media that both he and his brother used to consume drugs daily, himself He recognized that between 1995 and 1998 it was his “craziest” stage and in which he consumed the most narcotic substances, which led him to have to be admitted to an American hospital: “I had to enter the hospital once. I was in Detroit and I thought I had psychosis and I had to go to the hospital. ” This continued use of different drugs, and more specifically cocaine, made him suffer from “brutal” panic attacks over a period of 4 years.

End point to drugs

The singer decided to put an end to that stage of his life when he himself says that he woke up one morning surrounded by people smoking marijuana and snorting cocaine. It was at that precise moment that He realized that he could not continue much longer like this and decided to give his life a spin and escape from that self-destructive routine. Noel left with his wife, Meg Matthews, first to Thailand and then on their return to the United Kingdom they moved to the countryside where they disconnected from everyone.

Noel currently rejects drugs and according to what he told the Metro, every time he meets someone and takes out cocaine he decides to leave the place because he sees it as “boring”: “It is always like fun and games, and once someone takes out the coca, suddenly en: Well it’s time for me to go anyway, because now it’s boring. “The one who was a member of one of the UK’s best-known rock bands He acknowledged having left over a million pounds on drugs.

Controversy with the vocalist of Coldplay

A few months ago Noel spoke on the subject of drugs in the Corriere della Sera and responded to a few words from Chris Martin, vocalist of Coldplay, after he said in an interview that he did not like to use drugs: “I look at Chris Martin who says he has never used drugs in his life and I think he is an idiot. Getting high is the best thing about being in a rock band. ”

Likewise, Noel admitted that he has never tried heroin and that was one of the reasons why he had facilities to be able to quit cocaine without any problems.