nods to horror classics

Reputable film directors who have come to this profession and have wanted to stay in it because they love the seventh art are and were first cinephiles. Their films offer us the narrative interests that they harbor, even if they are commissions because they ultimately choose them and imprint their personality on them. If they do, they let them and they don’t act like mercenaries, of course. And, if not the possible style of the American Michael Chaves, in The Warren File: Forced By The Demon (2021) we do see certain weaknesses of his.

More specifically, in the winks cheeky he has done to four of the horror films for which he holds true esteem. Like many viewers of the world in the case of three of them, indisputable classics.

The exorcist from ‘The Warren File: Forced by the Demon’

For starters, when Father Gordon (Steve Coulter) gets out of a taxi in front of the Glatzel family home and looks at her with some apprehension from a distance, it’s hard not to remember the scene from The Exorcist (William Friedkin, 1973) in which Father Lankester Merrin (Max von Sydow) stands before the MacNeil house.

Also, if David Glatzel’s (Julian Hilliard) blue pajamas reminds us of poor Regan McNeil’s (Linda Blair), the boy’s contortions as they try to exorcise him in this Warren File resemble those of the young woman and Arne Johnson’s invitation. (Ruairi O’Connor) for the devil to possess him instead of David reproduces that of father Damien Karras (Jason Miller) in Friedkin’s remembered film, which adapts the homonymous novel by William Peter Blatty (1971).

The blood in the bathtub from ‘Psycho’

Although Michael Chaves has admitted that the Warren File: Forced by the Demon is heavily influenced by Seven (David Fincher, 1995), the killer we should care about here is not John Doe (Kevin Spacey) and his sick plan about the Deadly Sins, but the Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) from Psychosis (Alfred Hitchcock, 1960), formerly a novel by Robert Bloch (1959).

In the very sequence of the arrival of Father Gordon, he discovers the figure of Arne Johnson in a window; as Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) runs into Norman’s supposed mother at the corresponding Bates mansion. And finally, the terrifying moment in which the little one is sprayed with blood in the bathtub cannot help but bring to mind the iconic Hitchcockian shower scene.

Freddy Krueger’s waterbed

On the other hand, for the flashback in which David Glatzer finds and climbs on the waterbed in a converted bedroom later while moving to Brookfield (Connecticut) and horror is unleashed for the first time, with the demon leaving there and grabbing the child, Michael Chaves thinks of another similar bed from A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (Renny Harlin, 1988), the first work in the saga about the well-known murderer of teenage dreamers with blades in his fingers that the person responsible for the last Warren File swallowed in his youth.

In the waterbed, an attractive dream woman dives, whom Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) makes escape from a poster before he emerges from the mattress to kill Joey Crusel (Rodney Eastman), who has fallen asleep on him.

‘The Shining ‘of the Warren marriage

And the reference to The glow (Stanley Kubrick, 1980). The occultist (Eugenie Bondurant), Kastner’s (John Noble) only daughter, uses her evil arts against the Warren marriage (Patrick Wilson) to get Ed to attack Lorraine (Vera Farmiga). Like the evil of the Overlook Hotel so that Jack Torrance (ditto Nicholson) is cruel to Wendy (Shelley Duvall), his own wife, and their son Danny (ditto Lloyd) in the film directed by Kubrick according to the famous novel by Stephen King (1977 ).

And, during the chase in the dark tunnels under Kastner’s residence, Ed brandishes a sledgehammer, like the protagonist of book Uno de Roque; and even limps from the consequences of his heart condition like Jack. So Michael Chaves has made his tastes clear in the third Warren File film.

