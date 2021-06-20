Nodal mocks Lupillo Rivera for his cover up in Belinda’s tattoo – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

This Saturday the name of Lupillo Rivera went viral on social networks after he made a controversial comment about the short love affair he had with the Mexican singer Belinda, current fiancée of the Mexican regional singer, Christian Nodal.

And is that “El toro del corrido” sent a clear and controversial message to the interpreter of songs such as “Adiós amor”, “Probably” or the popular duet with Angela Aguilar “Tell me how you want.”

But what happened? Just a couple of days ago, during a press conference in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, Christian Nodal spoke about the peculiar tattoo that Lupillo Rivera would have made with Belinda’s face and his subsequent cover up.

Nodal shared his point of view on Lupillo’s tattoo and how he decided to cover it up with another tattoo. “Well, I don’t know, everyone does what they want with their ‘pig’, with their body, sorry, ‘said the native of Caborca, Sonora, jokingly.

“Tattoos make me very happy, I always tattoo things that make me happy, the important thing is that the man is happy,” said Nodal.

For his part, the brother of the late singer Jenni Rivera, Lupillo Rivera, shared a video on his Instagram account where he responded to Christian Nodal.

Source: However