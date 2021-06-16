Noctua NH-P1: passive dissipation to the beast

Even if When we talk about passive dissipation we usually think of laptops and computers of small size and low performanceHeatsinks like the Noctua NH-P1 seem clearly designed to remind us that, in many cases, fans are not the only solution to evacuate the heat produced by some of the nerve centers of our desktop computers. For a large box, yes, as you can see in the image its size is considerable.

The Noctua NH-P1 has been waitingas it was first announced at Computex 2019, just over two years ago. Since then, when it was still just a project, it has undergone several changes to its design, which have resulted in multiple delays (its initial launch was scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019). Now, after a year and a half of waiting since the date announced in May 2019, it has finally reached the market.

To avoid the use of a fan, the Noctua NH-P1 has six heatpipes coppermade that take heat from the surface of the processor and carry it to the thirteen oversized nickel-plated aluminum fins that make up the top of the heatsink. It is important, of course, to bear in mind that the box used will play a key role so that its dissipation capacity is effective. Although they are not the only ones, Noctua has published a list with some of the recommended boxes for assembly. As general recommendations, the manufacturer recommends a PC case without a fan but with good natural convection, an open dyno-type configuration, or a PC case with fans.

Regarding their compatibility, on the side of Intel can be mounted on microphones in LGA2066, LGA2011-0, LGA2011-3 (Square ILM), LGA1200, LGA1156, LGA1155, LGA1151 and LGA1150 sockets, and in the case of AMD it is compatible with the sockets AM2, AM2 +, AM3, AM3 +, FM1, FM2, FM2 + (in this case it will be necessary to use a backplate) and AM4. It is more complex to determine the chips with which their dissipation capacities will be sufficient, since Noctua does not use the TDP to establish it. The best thing, therefore, is to consult the list of supported processors here.

As a general recommendation, the manufacturer indicates that not suitable for overclocked systems, as well as with processors that produce high thermal loads. Outside of this point, yes, it is possible to use it with latest generation chips.

If you wonder about its size, it is practically cubic, with 158 millimeters in height, 154 in width and 152 in depth. And to make the forcefulness of the Noctua NH-P1 clear, its weight is no less than 1,180 grams. Measures without fan, because although it has been designed to work in this way, it also allows the mounting of a 120-millimeter fan, for which Noctua recommends its NF-A12x25 LS-PWM model.

The Noctua NH-P1 is already for sale and its price, without a fan but with the complete assembly kit, including thermal paste, is 109.90 euros.