Kickstarter It is a platform through which a large number of games have managed to finance themselves, thanks to the support of hundreds of thousands of users who become patrons who support those creators who, at first, may not have all the necessary resources so that your creation becomes a reality. So, this time it’s time to talk about Aeterna: Noctis, a game created by the Spanish studio Aeterna that can be framed within the genre of the metroidvania (which has gained some popularity in recent years thanks to some excellent quality titles that, precisely, managed to be financed thanks to Kickstarter).

In Aeterna: Noctis we control the “King of Darkness” and must regain his lost power, which is scattered throughout 16 areas that are part of the world of «Aeterna». Thus, in this title we find exciting combats in which we must demonstrate that we have the necessary skill to defeat our enemies:

This is an affordable title, but also challenging from the first level, which increases its difficulty progressively as the player gains experience with the controls and unlocks new skills. The gameplay has been designed so that the system Respond to 100% of the actions, regardless of the speed and conditions in which they are executed. All levels have been designed to exploit each and every movement (and skill) of the character. More experienced players will be able to try to complete the zones in the shortest possible time! Aeterna is a world where linearity does not exist. Although the main story has a predetermined path, players will be able to explore and travel through this world in different ways. All the traditional illustrations that are part of the game have been designed frame by frame, to endow this world of beauty and fluidity of movement.We will be able to experience a beautiful and deep story, full of epic moments and totally unexpected script twists that will captivate the most experienced players.

Also, if we talk about the story itself, we find a universe in which Chaos, the supreme god, decided to create the world of Aeterna and populate it with different races, which its wise leaders should guide. However, these beings ended up revealing themselves against their creator forming two large groups, but since Chaos considered this as an insult, he decided to curse the leaders of the two factions: The King of Darkness and the Queen of Light. Thus, these two leaders were condemned to fight until the end of time, since this curse included the gift of immortality.

In this way, if you want to know more information about the game, you can access its Web page And, if you finally decide to become a patron, we recommend that you pay attention to their kickstarter page, in order to be able to contribute once the campaign of this project is launched.

