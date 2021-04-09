Nocebo effect, another consequence of the coronavirus vaccine

There are two reasons why fear of coronavirus vaccine side effects can lead to even more side effects. On the one hand, there is the influence of nocebo effect, which we should not confuse with the placebo effect. On the other, a phenomenon known as mass hysteria.

And it is that, side effects of the coronavirus vaccine They are trending topic lately. Not only because of the fear generated as a result of the rare cases of thrombi that have been linked to AstraZeneca. Also because many people fear suffering some more common, less dangerous, but quite annoying. Many of them are the result of fear.

Social networks have been filled with numerous testimonials of people telling their experience. A good example of this is the tik tok girl who uploaded a video clearly apologetic, telling how bad she felt, while sucking a paracetamol tube. This, on the one hand, is fine, as it helps us know what we are up against. On the other hand, if it is not communicated properly, it can generate rejection or even new adverse effects.

The nocebo effect, the evil twin of the placebo effect

The Placebo effect generates a beneficial feeling on the people who experience it. Normally, it occurs when they consume a substance without any action on the body, similar to another that does. Or, simply, under the conviction that it will work.

The effect nocebo, instead, it generates totally contrary. It occurs when we experience negative symptoms after the consumption of a substance that, even without being it, we consider harmful. In the case of coronavirus vaccines, It is curious that during the clinical trials of most of the candidates that are now being administered, the people who received the placebo also claimed to have suffered adverse effects, such as headache or tiredness.

There have even been people who have recognized that they felt worse when receiving the placebo in clinical trials than when the definitive vaccine was given. These, therefore, are not secondary effects of the coronavirus vaccine, but psychosomatic damage resulting from the nocebo effect. And, of course, when that happens in a group of people, we are faced with our second phenomenon involved.

Collective hysteria and side effects of the coronavirus vaccine

Mass hysteria is a psychological phenomenon that occurs when a group of people respond with similar symptoms to a threat, real or not.

There are of two types. On the one hand, mass anxiety hysteria occurs mainly in groups of schoolchildren, with significant prior tension, and usually disappears when separated. On the other hand, mass motor hysteria occurs in any age group, when many people simultaneously manifest abnormalities in movement.

The mass hysteria could be behind the famous Baile de San Vito

The latter would explain some mysterious events in history, such as the famous medieval dance epidemic, also known as Dance of San Vito, for which a large crowd of people began to take to the streets, dancing uncontrollably until they fainted.

The former, on the other hand, has starred in many cases related precisely to vaccines. For example, in 1997, during a vaccination campaign against the Meningococcus C In a private school in Madrid, there was a curious situation of collective hysteria. Two girls, ages 7 and 10, fainted shortly after the vaccination. Both were sisters and had a history of injection syncope. This is a benign phenomenon whereby some people may feel very dizzy, or even pass out, after receiving a drug by this route of administration. This is precisely what happened in December to an American nurse who fainted after being vaccinated, generating the response of a multitude of anti-vaccines, who even suspected that he might have died. Shortly after, she herself went on television denying what happened and explaining that it is something that has happened to her for years.

The fact is that the fainting of these two girls was witnessed by two entire classes, one of 5th grade and another of 1st of ESO. Shortly after, when the rest were vaccinated and had already returned to class, more than a dozen children began to feel bad. But only children of those two specific classes. Also, it is curious that everyone in one class, who had spoken to each other, complained of headaches. Those of the other, with a tummy ache. The vaccination was stopped as a precaution and an awareness campaign was carried out among the students, providing them with psychological help and clarifying their fears. Shortly after, it started again and there were no more problems. It was a clear case of mass hysteria.

Are you saying there are no major side effects?

Side effects of the coronavirus vaccine exist, of course, but many may also be encouraged by phenomena like these. Thrombi are of course not the result of fear, they are something very real that you should pay attention to. But also something very rare. Much more common are headache, fever, tiredness, or arm pain. These are a good sign, actually, as they indicate that the immune system has been launched.

Most represent a very low price to pay to save our lives or that of the people around us. But we may also fall for some extra symptoms due to this mass hysteria, caused by the nocebo effect, which is being generated around vaccination. Therefore, if we have doubts, it is best to clarify them with our family doctor or by going to scientific sources. Social networks and social gatherings can do a lot of damage. In fact, they can hurt. Literally.

