“Nobody should teach me what it is to represent Athletic”

07/15/2021 at 7:38 PM CEST

Jordi Pozo

The Athletic Bilbao he is already immersed in the preparation of the new season and his captain, Iker Muniain, has attended a press conference this morning to review the club’s current affairs.

When asked about the viral photograph in which he was seen smoking a cigar During his vacation, the Spanish midfielder wanted to send a message to those who questioned him.

“No one should give me lessons of what it is to leave your life or represent Athletic, and if someone does not agree, I am sorry, but you cannot say more clearly. “

Muniain also wanted to confirm that already ready to add to the dynamics of the team after having discomfort in the soleus of his left leg. “I started normal with the group but I have stopped 3-4 days for a small discomfort in the soleus, they are typical of preseason. I know my body and I know that it is better to stop “.