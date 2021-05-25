Nobody safe with 82% more shootings: stray bullets wounded prosecutor and Latino pedestrian in New York restaurant



NYPD night patrol.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Mollie Bracewell, a NYC federal prosecutor, was one of two victims hit by stray bullets outside a bustling Brooklyn restaurant. which caused the terrified diners to rush to seek refuge in the middle of a growing wave of violence, with 82% more shootings in the city.

Bracewell, 34, a graduate of the Harvard Law School and who works in the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan, was dining outside the Thai restaurant “Muse” in Prospect Heights around 9pm on Friday when two rival gangs fighting nearby opened fire, The New York Post reported.

The prosecutor heard four shots and felt pain in her left eye. She was taken to Kings County Hospital, where an X-ray found that there was a bullet fragment lodged under your eyepolice sources said.

Benjamin Bustamante, a 31-year-old man strolling through the restaurant at 689 Washington Avenue, received shot in the foot and they took him to Methodist Hospital, in stable condition. He was also a “random” victim, according to police.

An unidentified 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Bracewell confirmed Saturday that she was one of the victims of the shooting, but declined to comment further. “This is really scary. She was just eating, ”said the restaurant manager.

Neighbors said they are terrified by the wave of shootings. The number of shootings has increased 82% this year, adding 490 cases as of May 16 compared to 270 during the same period in 2020, when they were already on the rise, according to NYPD statistics.

“Unfortunately, it will not take a federal prosecutor to be shot dining out in the open for the mayor, the City Council, Corey Johnson and his group of anti-police activists to admit they have gone too far,” criticized Joseph Giacalone, a Retired New York Police Sergeant and Adjunct Professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “Shootings and murders have devastated minority neighborhoods in the past year and their silence has been deafening ”.

In a similar case, a family feud a few weeks ago inside the legendary steakhouse “Peter Luger” ended with two innocent diners shot in the open-air section in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Criminal reform has been charged with increasing crime in NYC since last year, in addition to the release of prisoners to avoid coronavirus infections in prisons and the changes in the police budget implemented in the summer, which led to mass retirements and resignations, among social tensions and a spike in crime, creating a vicious cycle.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA), NYPD’s main union, He condemned the violence in the city again last week, reiterating his criticism of local politicians.