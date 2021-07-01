Nobody runs like Pedri in the 2021 Eurocup

07/01/2021

On at 10:07 CEST

Jordi Gil

The Spanish team has found a vein with Pedri González. The Tenerife player is the perfect piece for Luis Enrique to be able to maintain his traditional 4-3-3 and to find it effective. With a pivot like Sergio Busquets, a wear-and-tear footballer like Koke, Pedri allows to unite imbalance with the ball at the feet and also a physical display that continues to impress.

The ultimate test of the endurance of Pedri is in one of the statistical rankings of higher value than UEFA makes public. The man from Tenerife is listed as the footballer who has traveled the most kilometers in the Eurocup among those who are still in competition.

The blaugrana has traveled 46.9 kilometers in the first four Euro games, completing 390 minutes. The other field soccer player from Spain who has participated in all the minutes it has been Aymeric Laporte, in addition to goalkeeper Unai Simón.

In the overall calculation of the competition, Sabatzier (Austria) and Ekdal (Sweden), They surpass it with 48.7 and 47.2 kilometers on their legs respectively, but they will not be able to add more because their teams were eliminated. Pedri’s closest competitor is tomorrow’s rival, the Swiss Freuel, with 46.3 kilometers.

Does not accuse him

A very surprising aspect in Pedri is that he does not show fatigue, at least in an apparent way. His success in the passes is 91 percent, with 277 correct out of 305. And that the footballer is not satisfied with securing passes, but also tries long or risky. Pedri has produced 31 longs (11 percent), 176 medium (64 percent) and 70 shorts (25 percent). A sample that has a wide and varied repertoire.

Top speed is the only parameter in which he is not gifted, has a top speed in the Eurocup of 19.7 kilometers per hour, but another factor that shows his intelligence in the field is that he has only been forced to commit two fouls in the entire tournament, playing in a position of as much battle as it is in the core. On the other hand, he has suffered ten infractions, which would be more if it were not for his desire to always try to give continuity to the play.

Pedri brings a special air to the selection. Break lines and blow off steam in moments of greater pressure from the rival. He constantly moves to look like the free man and try to advance in transitions either with passes or with the ball sewn into the foot.

Pedri with Ferran Torres after the great effort against Croatia

Nutritionist and weights

Pedri has a special genetics for sports, as he himself recently confessed in an interview with SPORT, which he cultivated in his childhood practicing cross-country athletics. But to this he also adds a great deal of work and professionalism.

During this first season at Barça, the footballer has followed the advice of the club’s nutritionist to take care of the diet at home. Due to Covid-19 issues, this campaign the players have not been able to eat together regularly as in other years and it was essential to adhere to the instructions of the club.

He has also done special work to gain muscle three days a week. The effects are obvious. The current Pedri has more body and is more physically made than when he arrived. Having a more developed musculature allows him to resist much better the collision with the rivals and not fall to the ground.

To all this must be added the habit of making prolonged efforts. Pedri has been an athlete since he was born. He has spent hours and hours playing non-stop, be it football or other sports. The hours of the street have shaped him and his desire to continue in the field They help you make tiredness cost more than it takes over.

Pedri is the great treasure of the national team and Barça. Luis Enrique has given him stripes with only 18 years because you just need it.