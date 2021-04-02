Nobody pulls hard in the West

It’s the year that it is for the Warriors, and Stephen Curry looked visibly frustrated, on the bench and during the final moments of his team’s loss in Miami, where the Heat (116-109) almost always took the lead, never very loosely but finally enough. It’s a strange season for Spoelstra too, now three wins in a row after six losses that had followed five wins.

But, already with the course so advanced, each one is being where they need to be, without scares or magic tricks. The Heat are (25-24) fifth in the East, pushing to finish fourth behind the trio that flies ahead (Nets, Sixers, Bucks). The goal of the Floridians, who defend the throne of the Conference, is to reach the playoffs behind those three … but with less of a prey and more of a hunter. For this, they are showing their new face, already with Trevor Ariza and Victor Oladipo in the quintet and headline and Nemanja Bjeliça in the rotation.

The Warriors have lost five games of six and are 23-25. Tenths of the West, much further from avoiding play in (six and a half games away from the Blazers, already unattainable a priori) than having to fight it still hard: they take one game to the Kings and one and a half to the Pelicans. They are also in the middle of the Grizzlies and two of the Spurs. But the feeling prevails that this is what it is, that the flashes of brilliance of the season are just that, flashes, for a team that (I insist) is what it is, without Klay Thompson always and with a James Wiseman whose growing problems (terrible on nights like this: 4 points, 1/5 shooting, 4 rebounds, 5 losses …) they don’t seem to fit the competitive lifeline of Draymond Green (16 + 10 + 8 and 4 steals) and a Curry (36 points , 5/11 in triples) who is playing with serious problems in the coccyx, aching and complaining about the lack of “intelligence” of a team that lost 20 balls and conceded 27 points to the Heat. In addition, Green was hurt by a blow to the ribs, Poole and Looney suffered ankle problems and Steve Kerr said that They have time but that is “lip service” if things do not really change on the field.

The Warriors were alive until the last minutes. They won (67-68) in the middle of the third quarter, they were in the game in the last (88-86), before a 10-0 run and the advantage reached 12 points for a Heat that has an army of defenders with muscle and size and expert and competitive players. Uno Iguodala, MVP in the 2015 Finals with the Warriors and who played one of his best games with the Heat, with 10 points in the fourth quarter. In addition, Butler added 22 with 6 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals; Duncan Robinson 21, Herro 20, Adebayo 19 with 8 rebounds and 6 assists and Oladipo started with 6 points and 5 assists (2/8 in shooting).

SPURS 129-HAWKS 134

The Spurs are not to shoot rockets either. In an a priori desirable stretch of nine home games, they are 2-5 in the first seven, with two pending before returning to the road with a very complicated schedule. Total, that with six defeats in eight games they remain with a 24-22 that is worth them to be eighth of the West, for now with three games of advantage over the first that would not be in the play in.

But the feelings are not good: the Hawks won after two overtime (129-134) and are seventh in the East, in 24-24 and with six games of margin on the first without play in. The East is something else. The Hawks won after two overtime … but they had to have won first. In regulation time They had a 4-point advantage and possession with 24 seconds to go. Huerter, waiting for the foul, lost the ball to White, Murray scored a 2 + 1, Trae Young missed one of his two free throws, DeMar DeRozan scored with two seconds left and Trae failed again: from 105-109 to 110- 110. Hard to understand. At least the Hawks weren’t off-center and Trae Young overcame his mistakes with 15 points in overtime for 28 totals with 12 assists.. In addition, in a team with quite a few casualties, Clint Capela also added 28 points (with 17 rebounds, 5 blocks and 10/10 in free throws) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (with 5 + 5 and 4/5 in triples). The Spurs looked tired at the end. DeRozan went to 36 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists, White scored 29 points on 7/13 on 3s and Dejounte Murray finished with 16 points and 9 rebounds. Bad game for Patty Mills, whose aim (1/10 in shots) missed her team to accompany Rudy Gay (18 points) from the bench.

PELICANS 110-MAGIC 115

Another that does not take advantage in the West is New Orleans Pelicans, which in his case he had the excuse of casualties: neither Lonzo Ball nor Brandon Ingram nor Zion Williamson They played a Magic who, all of a sudden, had two unlikely road wins, against the Clippers and the Pelicans. And that in their previous game they gave the Lakers a good scare. The Florida team, with an eye on the draft and developing young people, won in overtime with very good details of a clearly rising Okeke, Hampton, Bamba and especially Wendell Carter Jr, who is shining in his long-awaited restart after a difficult stage at the Chicago Bulls: 21 points, 12 rebounds.

In the draw, the Pelicans lost in overtime but could have won. They lived off the successes of Nickeil Alexander-Walker (31 points) and finally fell due to the failures of the 22-year-old electric guard, who goes to more and asks for an important place on the track even when Lonzo returns (the problem may be Bledsoe). With that and the work of Hart (14 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists) and Adams, the Pelicans won at the start of the fourth quarter (78-71) before taking a 0-14 run that reached 2-17 (80-88). The failures of NAW and Terrence Ross (the veteran appeared later and finished with 19 points and 5 assists) led to extra time, in which the Pelicans were again obstructed with everything in their favor: 109-105 with 90 seconds left. Ross points, an Okeke steal and NAW misses (key free throw included) sent the victory to Florida (17-31 now). The Pelicans are 21-26, twelfth in the West and a game average for the Warriors and two for the Grizzlies, the teams that close the play-in zone.