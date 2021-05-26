“Nobody knows what happens between those four walls”: the sad reality of people with disabilities who suffer domestic violence

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there has been talk of the worrying coexistence of victims of gender violence with their abusers in confinements. As Sara Cincurova explores, for disabled people the danger is even greater.

“When you are disabled and you live with your abuser, you are afraid to speak up,” says Ebere, a disabled survivor who was abused for years.

“Particularly if you’re stuck at home with him or dependent on his money or his care.”

Ebere, not her real name, has been abused all her life.

Born in Nigeria, she contracted polio as a baby and has used a wheelchair ever since.

His parents considered his disability a “curse” and they abused her physically and mentally.

“They treated me like I was nothing. They beat me and threatened me, unlike my brothers, without disabilities, who were treated with respect ”.

When she was 7 years old, Ebere was sexually assaulted by her uncle. But when she tried to report it, she says her parents told her they would kill her if she spoke about it.

She felt “helpless.”

“I thought he was a gentleman”

According to Unicef, disabled minors are 4 times more likely to be victims of abuse and 3 times more likely to suffer sexual violence than non-disabled minors.

There are many ways in which one person can exercise mind control over another. (Photo: BBC)

Ebere fled to the UK on a student visa to study social work.

“I thought I had escaped the abuse forever because I had run away from my family,” he says, but it was not like that.

Soon she met a man and started a relationship.

“I thought he was a gentleman, a prince charming. But turned out to be an abuser and a gambler. He became a controlling man and started raping me.

“Experiencing abuse a second time affected me tremendously,” she says. “Nobody knows what happens between those four walls. I didn’t want to live anymore.

Ebere did not know how to escape until a friend put a small phone in one of his pads so that his partner would not find it. This allowed him to call the police and his partner was arrested.

But once he was free, he found it difficult to find wheelchair accessible accommodation.

Many of the centers to help victims of abuse have accessibility problems for people with disabilities. (Photo: Getty Images)

Many shelters have steps to get to the building or rooms and door thresholds that are too narrow for the wheelchair.

They also had trouble finding places with sufficient resources to meet their needs for mental health.

“I was staying in hostels, hotels and shelters, but I was not happy. I didn’t feel like there was inclusion, ”he says.

“I lived a hell”

Slowly over five years, Ebere rebuilt his life and now has his own home.

“I tell my story because I lived through hell and I don’t want anyone to go through the same thing that I have gone through.”

Lauren Avery of Minority Rights Group International, which advocates for minority rights, says disabled women who have some other characteristics, as in the case of Ebere being a refugee, they may suffer double discrimination.

“First of all, they have a higher probability of experiencing violence. Second, they face barriers when it comes to reporting abuse and accessing services ”.

Avery notes that data from around the world show that violence against disabled women has escalated during lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is still too early to have exact figures, but the organization Women’s Aid states that, before the pandemic, disabled women had 3 times more likely to experience domestic abuse and more likely to experience multiple forms of abuse in their life than non-disabled women.

People with disabilities are more likely to be abused than those who are not. (Photo: Getty Images)

Avery argues that this data has to be reflected in the available support measures.

“A ‘one size fits all’ approach is clearly not working,” he says.

“All users should be able to say what their needs are as soon as they come into contact with domestic violence services.

“From there, efforts can be made to make adjustments to meet those needs.”

“Stop”

Emma Dalmayne, an autistic woman from London, was 17 when she fled an abusive situation at home with her 8-month-old baby.

England’s Emma Dalmayne was 17 years old when she ran away from her partner with her 8-month-old baby. (Photo: Emma Dalmayne)

“She had been subjected to severe physical abuse, but she also suffered mental abuse. I was not allowed to look out the window or use the phone. But I didn’t realize that this was violence, ”he explains.

“Many autistic people may not realize that they don’t have to hit you to abuse you.”

Emma carefully studied how to escape.

“The night before I left, I was subjected to one of the worst beatings. I had made ‘too much noise’ while preparing a bottle for my baby in the kitchen and I was kicked on the floor like a soccer ball. “

Lying on the floor, Emma saw her baby staring at her and told herself she couldn’t go on like this. Enough already, he thought.

The next morning, a friend appeared by surprise at her house and Emma went with her to the post office to collect her allowance, the only place her partner would let her go alone.

Emma took advantage of an outing to the Post Office to report her case. (Photo: BBC)

Then he kept the money.

Outside the house, she showed her friend the injuries from the night before and notified the police.

The officers met them on the main street.

“I showed them my injuries, the morandtones on the back and chest, ”Emma recalls.

The officers and Emma’s friend entered the house to collect some items while the woman waited in the police car. From there they offered him the possibility to choose between three shelters where to take shelter. He chose the one that was farthest from his home.

When he reached the shelter, he wept with relief and fear. But she says her autism made the situation confusing and she would have liked more support and “clear instructions” on what to do.

“The police should accompany you to the shelter, especially if you have difficulties driving on public transport,” he says.

“The shelter staff should make things clearer, such as directions to relevant places in the area, which is new to you.”

More training and resources

Emma agrees with Avery that support should not be one-size-fits-all, especially in cases where there is a disability.

During their violent relationship, your partner starved you and his stomach had shrunk so much that he was unable to eat in the shelter.

“But no one asked me about this and I was unable to communicate,” he explains.

Calls to helplines have increased dramatically during the pandemic. (Photo: Getty Images)

For Emma, ​​giving information without being asked is difficult. That is why he received no therapy or treatment.

“Do not assume that simply because someone can speak they are able to communicate.. When people look at me they think ‘it will be fine, you can talk, you can explain what happened’. But I couldn’t ”.

In his view, support workers should be trained to help disabled people.

“We may need help with bills or see a nutritionist and a doctor when we first arrive.

“We need to be accommodated in a quiet and safe room, and to be protected from trauma, noise and stress,” he says.

Overstimulation can lead some autistic people to experience nervous breakdowns or shut down completely.

When he left the shelter, Emma started supporting women who had suffered domestic violence.

She became the CEO of Autistic Inclusive Meets, an organization focused on creating a community for autistic people.

“It is a subject very close to my heart. As an autistic person, it is so easy to find yourself in a situation where you blame yourself for the abuse. Giving help to disabled people is very important. Love shouldn’t hurt.

Greater vulnerability

In the case of people with a physical or mental disability, vulnerability is even greater because often rely on their abuser to have the necessary care.

“Love shouldn’t hurt,” says Emma. (Photo: Getty Images)

“Vulnerable people endure more because they believe they deserve the abuse, they have low self-esteem,” says Emma.

“Nobody deserves to be ashamed, to be afraid, to be separated from their loved ones, not to be allowed to speak,” he adds.

“When you look at the dynamics of abuse, the perpetrators try to create a climate of fear and social isolation,” Sara, a freelance journalist who worked on hotlines and in various UK women’s aid organizations, tells the BBC. France and Slovakia.

That happens with disabled people and those who are not.

But in the case of disabled people, the abuser has the advantage that it is more difficult for them to defend themselves.

“It is very important to talk about this topic and make sure we can improve services for disabled people who are abused, ”Sara emphasizes.

Illustrations: Katie Horwich.

