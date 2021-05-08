“Nobody is going to give us anything; you have to keep working “

05/07/2021 at 9:19 PM CEST

EFE

Girona coach, Francisco Rodríguez, stated this Friday at the press conference prior to the trip to Logroñés, thatthat no one is going to give the team anything as a gift and that “we have to keep working” to stay in play-off positions for promotion to LaLiga Santander.

Francisco added that one can be “optimistic”, because “In the absence of five days the team is in the situation it wanted, with options to continue fighting until the end”, and also assured: “It is necessary to be satisfied, happy and very proud of the dynamics of the team”.

“Ending like this would be a joy for everyone,” acknowledged the rojiblanco coach, who at the same time insisted that “being honest at work is what has brought the team here, and deviating from humility, work and commitment would be make a mistake”.

Francisco also pointed out that “the team is winning, it is knowing how to suffer and is working better than in the whole season., but having come this far is past “.

Likewise, the coach claimed that the staff “is very intelligent and knows exactly where they are coming from.” In this sense, he assured that “people are very aware of the reality, that there is still a lot left, that the current situation is temporary and of the difficulty that the five remaining games will have.

About the visit to Logroñés, the Girona coach pointed out that “it will be a difficult game, because the rival is playing a lot at the bottom” and he advanced that his team “is going to win from minute zero, with great respect.”

“It will be important to keep a clean sheet. Logroñés is finding it difficult to score, but he has many virtues in attack and players who have been important in the category,” warned Francisco, who hopes to have “the entire squad” at his disposal including Mamadou Sylla and Pablo Moreno, out due to injury against Tenerife.