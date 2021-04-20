‘Nobody’: How Bob Odenkirk Learned to Fight ‘John Wick’ Style

When it comes to adrenaline and action movies, Few guarantees are better than those that guarantee ‘Nobody’. And it is that this new Universal proposal, which opens this April 30, is a whole trip of punches and violence that has several experts in the field among its ranks. In fact, curiously, the least familiar with the genre and its consequent scenes of physical confrontation is the protagonist, but both producer and scriptwriter know very well what they are doing. We talk about David Leitch and Derek Kolstad, two filmmakers who join forces again after having overwhelming success with their contribution to one of the genre’s most established sagas: ‘John Wick’.

Thus, from the hand of these exceptional godfathers, the new one in giving cane, Bob Odenkirk, has had a luxury help. This actor explains it in the featurette that we bring you exclusively, a piece in which Odenkirk confesses that given his beginnings in the industry, glued to comedy and not to bullies, the physical preparation to embody the nobody who heads this film has been: intense. “I started in this as a comedy scriptwriter, so I didn’t exercise at all. That’s why I knew that it was not going to be easy for me on a personal level and that I had to improve a lot if I wanted to interpret the fights without hurting myselfWith this firm commitment Odenkirk got down to work and, according to Leitch himself, “Bob took the challenge very seriously.” from what we see in these images of his training, the interpreter gave absolutely everything.

Wick’s influence

Given the ingredients of ‘Nobody’, the comparison comes out alone and this is something that Kolstad seems, from what he has transmitted in a recent interview, that he is very excited. “I love that comparison [dice ante la similitud entre Wick y esta nueva cinta de acción]. These are the movies that I grew up with and love, so I’m not here reinventing the wheel. I’m here to make a really good wheel and for you to say ‘I want to ride that wheel’. So when you look at the construction of these kinds of worlds, the lethal weapons, the Bond movies, the Statham movies and all those kinds of tapes that I grew up with, Jason Bourne … All those elements are there because I’m playing with all of them. the tools at my disposal “.

‘Nobody’ hits Spanish cinemas on April 30, with a lot of action and a delivered Odenkirk ‘, one more “wheel” that looks very good.