Notimex.- The relationship between the pandemic and the destruction of ecosystems is now well established, but the general public and decision-making bodies are too ignorant of itMore than 120 scientists, including two Nobel Prize winners, write in a collective forum in the Swiss daily Les Temps.

For many researchers, a large-scale epidemic like Covid-19 was not a surprise, because in early 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) had introduced a “disease X” in the list of pathologies that could cause a “International danger”, inviting governments to anticipate and stop the processes that cause massive epidemics and not just respond to diseases when they appear.

Many laboratories around the world are dedicated to understanding the epidemiological dynamics of new infectious diseases like Covid-19.

Pandemics have already occurred, but others must be expected; it’s almost a certainty, the researchers say. “The health, medical, social and economic problems that we are discovering and experiencing right now are enormous, but they are not the only ones to be solved.”

They point out that the current epidemic belongs to the group of zoonoses, diseases that unite wild species, domestic animals and humans. Humanity will always find viral, microbial and parasitic species to which it is not adapted and against which it is not prepared.

The 5,400 known mammal species in the world are estimated to harbor some 460,000 species of viruses., most of which have not yet been described. Much of these viruses are harmless to humans, but even a small percentage of infectious species already constitutes a phenomenal pool of attackers.

“For years we have been dealing with HIV, Ebola, Dengue, Zika, Chikungunya, Lassa fever, SARS, H5N1, H1N1, and many other emerging diseases that have not appeared in the media, but their number it seems to have increased steadily for half a century and epidemic episodes are increasingly frequent, “they indicate.

Wild mammals represent only 5% of the biomass of land mammals; Humans and their pets account for the remaining 95 percent, so one might believe that the threat of passing the virus from wild mammals to humans diminishes with their regression, but the opposite is true, because the human footprint has been made. huge on the entire planet.

75% of terrestrial ecosystems and more than 65% of marine ecosystems have been significantly modified by human activities, causing a strong fragmentation of natural landscapes and a worrying degradation of biodiversity.

This alters the food chains of wild animal species and can cause behavioral changes that push them to exploit. Resources related to human activities, increasing the risk of transmission of pathogens to humans or their pets, they expose.

They say that viruses benefit from this new distribution network opened by the interconnections between their potential hosts.

Today, those who threaten us are taking advantage of the global expansion of human activities, so a virus that in the fall of 2019 was still carrying out its biological cycle in a bat population somewhere in Asia, emerges, months later, in a Chinese market to spread worldwide in March 2020 under the name of SARS-CoV-2 ”, they add.

Apparently, This virus came into contact with another carried by the pangolin and would have taken a very aggressive gene for humans.

They explain that the pandemics that hit us are only one facet of global change, which includes the mass extinction of species due to the transformation of natural environments, particularly due to the disappearance of habitats, resource extraction, widespread contamination of air, water and soil , added to climate change.

Humanity today faces the consequences of its activities, as a result of its economic and political choices, so for sustainable development, other options closely related to the preservation of natural environments are necessary.

The need for political action raises the question of the obstacles that will arise in the governance of our interactions with the biosphere and the consideration of its limits, which is why the scientists who signed this statement “request political leaders to act also and without delay on the factors behind this dramatic pandemic to try to prevent this or a similar one from recurring. “

To advance in the direction of the necessary changes, they call for “innovative measures to be taken to counter climate change, protect biodiversity, preserve tropical forests, terrestrial and aquatic natural habitats, and do everything possible to promote more respectful use. with the territory, as well as with an economy that allows us to significantly reduce our environmental footprint ”.

The original manifesto culminates with the signatures of the 120 scientists.