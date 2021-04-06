Nobody has any idea who I am. ‘Monster’ trailer

Three years after its debut at the Sundance Film Festival, Netflix has released a first trailer for the adaptation of Walter Dean Myers ‘acclaimed 1999 novel,’Monster‘. After going through several distributors, the film finally hit the streaming platform on May 7.

“Monster” tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a 17-year-old outstanding student whose world falls apart when he is accused of murder. The film shows the radical change that takes place in this intelligent and pleasant film student, from Harlem and enrolled in an elite high school, as he faces a complex legal battle that could end in life imprisonment.

Along with Kelvin Harrison Jr. (‘The Chicago 7 Trial’) the film stars John David Washington, Jennifer Ehle, Alejandro Hernandez, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Mikey Madison, Tim Blake Nelson and Jennifer Hudsone among others.

Anthony Mandler makes his directing debut with this film, which is scripted by Janece Shaffer and Colen C. Wiley. Next the trailer.

This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

