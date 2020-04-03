The Peruvian government decreed that men and women may take to the streets on delayed days, with Sunday being the day of “mandatory quarantine”

EFE –

mens Y women they can only circulate on different and alternate days while the quarantine in Peru, which ends on April 12, to try to further reduce the contagion curve of coronavirus, announced the president Martín Vizcarra.

After confirming that there are 1,414 infections in the country, which represents 8.5% of the total tests taken, Vizcarra said that they must “make this curve go down a little more” because it is “still on the rise”.

“Experts say that you need to give a second hammer blow (to the curve) so that our response capacity is equal to the level of contagion that the curve reaches,” he added.

COUNTRY DIVIDED IN TWO

In this sense, the Executive approved this Thursday a supreme decree so that the circulation of mens it is reduced to Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5.00 to 18.00, when the curfew begins and mobilization is prohibited.

The women They will be able to take to the streets on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for, like the mens, to be able to buy food, medicine and go to the banks.

The same restriction will be in force in the five regions of the north of the country in which the curfew begins at 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following day.

“On Sundays the restriction is for everyone, nor mens neither women can circulate, “said Vizcarra.

MORE BEDS FOR PATIENTS

The head of state recalled that at the start of the health emergency, the capacity of health centers in the country was limited to 100 beds in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), which was “worrying” due to the speed of infections in the virus.

With the declaration of the state of emergency and the national immobilization order, “we have managed to turn the curve into a smaller one” and distance the time when the positive cases appear, he said.

In recent weeks, the Peruvian Government has set up a hospital in the Ate district and several towers of the Villa Panamericana, in Lima, to attend to cases of Covid-19, as well as buying equipment and hiring personnel.

“Now we are able to serve 500 people in the ICU, as a country,” said the president.

The goal of the health system of Peru is to go from 1,500 discard tests carried out daily to 12,000 tests a day, with which Vizcarra estimated that the positives will increase, but he trusts that the percentage is at the limit of his response capacity.

“Let’s make this additional effort to enter this curve and we can be in control of this disease,” said the president.

CONTAGES RISE TO 8.5%

Vizcarra reported that to date 16,518 tests have been taken in Peru, of which 15,104 were negative and 1,414 were positive, representing 8.5% of the total tests.

Likewise, 189 patients are hospitalized, 51 of them in ICUs, mainly in Lima, and another 537 people overcame the disease and were discharged.

Vizcarra indicated that they continue to report arrests of “irresponsible people who do not comply with the indications” in regions such as Lima and the northern La Libertad and Piura.

GOVERNMENT CRITICISM PROPOSAL ON PENSION FUNDS

On the other hand, the president asked Congress to “help overcome this emergency situation”, criticizing his proposal so that all members of the Pension Fund Administrators (.) can withdraw 25% of their retirement funds .

“Let us not jeopardize the effort we are making (because the proposed measure) may generate some type of distortion of the integral vision” that the Executive is leading.

The measure of the Congress would allow to withdraw more than 30,000 million soles (9,000 million dollars) from the system, which would affect the Treasury funds necessary for the economic recovery of the country, Vizcarra said.

The president insisted that, once the crisis has been overcome by the pandemic, he will “propose a comprehensive reform of the pension funds, the private and the public.”