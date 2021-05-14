Nobody can with the hegemony of the Valencian Emporium

The Alannia Resorts League knows only one champion: the Emporio Valenciano. In the two editions of this competition, created by the Spanish Boxing Federation to give continuity to amateur fighters, the script has been the same … and it could not be more exciting. The two finals have had to be resolved in the tiebreaker (The first criterion to break the equality was the number of KO’s or victories due to lack of opponent). “Our rivals, the Valencians from KO Boxing, celebrated it on the one hand, we on the other … We were all looking for an accomplice look that would confirm that we were taking the title“, recognizes the captain of the Madrid team and member of the Olympic Selection Martín Molina.

Equality is the basis of the tournament, whose format was varied by the pandemic. In the group stage, the round trip meeting was eliminated and a single appointment was played in Guardamar del Segura (each clash had six fights). That made it “very complicated.” “You played a card, but I could not say which of the two leagues was more complicateda “, points out Molina, who is clear:” As a boxer I like last year’s format. “

Molina proudly wears one of the novelties of the tournament: a ring for the champion boxers. “We hadn’t seen it before. When we discovered it, we said to ourselves: ‘we want that ring.’ Last year we had the trophy, but this gives it more value and is an incentive for us. Right now only the members of the Valencian Emporium can say that we have one “, he warns smiling.

The idea of ​​the Federation is to give continuity to this tournament and Molina has it clear: “I’ll be with my team to find the third“.”The Alannia League has shown that it is an even competition and in which people go with the intention of taking the trophy and vindicating themselves before us (the members of the National Team). We risk being and show that we are not untouchable. “