Bobby lashley has had the opportunity to speak to the media during the last international press conference of WWE. Throughout the press conference, Lashley He has spoken on various topics. Since his next fight against Aleister Black in WrestleMania 36 even how it was to work in WrestleMania 23 with Donald Trump.

This year, WrestleMania is held behind closed doors, what was your feeling for the event?

The first time I heard it was going to be behind closed doors, I wondered a lot. But then on second thought, I saw that if we go out there to work, to fight, it will not matter if there is no one in the audience, we really have some audience, counting the production staff and others. I think the entire team of professionals understand that being behind closed doors is the time to shine, be they producers or cameras, that when they are recording a fight they say “wow, I have never seen this fight, how exciting.” There are a lot of people who want to get out there and demonstrate everything they can do at WrestleMania, and WrestleMania is the end of the year for us.

It is a great opportunity for us to get out there and shine. No matter who is out there, I think everyone agrees with this. This weekend when you see a match, I want you to know that it will have the same energy as if the venue was full of people.

You were an ECW champion, what do you think about the new stars that came from NXT and that one of them is your rival, Aleister Black?

I do not care about them. Everyone comes from different areas, some come from there and others come from a different group of wrestling. I usually focus a lot on the goal when I need to achieve something, and that’s what I’m going to do this weekend. I think Aleister Black has done fantastic, he has been at the top of the game and I think he has been waiting for me as a competitor, but I know that Aleister Black is not like Bobby Lashley. We both have very different paths, mine is directly to the top and yours is to try to prevent me from getting there.

What was it like to work with Donald Trump at WrestleMania 23?

It was really cool because it wasn’t one of those things where he wants to be the protagonist, to say; “Oh, it’s me, Donald Trump,” was not the case at all. He came and said to me; “Look man, I want to do this to the best of my ability, so tell me what I can do.” He didn’t tell me how to do my match, he didn’t tell Vince how to run WWE, he came and said; “This is amazing, tell me what I could do on my part to do this as well as possible,” and he did his part. When all this happened I didn’t really understand the magnitude of it. No one could believe that Donald Trump would end up being our President.

