Nobody believed in us, notes the hero of Switzerland

BUCHAREST.

The swiss archer Yan sommer, architect of the historic classification of his team to the quarterfinals of the European Championship after to save the last penalty of the decisive shoot to Kylian Mbappé, admitted that when France went 3-1 in the second half “nobody believed in us”.

“It has been an incredible night of football, we have shown a great mentality, a great heart”Sommer claimed.

Going back two goals against the world champions, in a phase where we were a little down … I’m incredibly proud of this team, “he added, referring to Switzerland losing 3-1 with 10 minutes remaining. , after having missed a penalty.

At 3-1, nobody believed in us, but before the game we had said to ourselves: ‘Whatever happens, whatever the scenario, we fight to the end,’ “he explained.

The captain of the ‘Nati’, Granit Xhaka, said for his part: “It’s incredible. We have made history tonight, we are all very proud”.

Xhaka He vindicated the “character” of his team, which forced extra time with two goals in the last 10 minutes of the game “and in overtime I think we were much better.”

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.