Noah Syndergaard out of activity due to inflammation

The pitcher of the Mets from New York, Noah syndegaard, had a backlash after a sore right elbow in the minor leagues.

After throwing 4 innings where he did not give up runs with 4 strikeouts, and everything indicates that his debut in the MLB 2021 was getting closer, Noah syndegaardcame out after pitching an inning in his second Minor League outing.

Studies determined that he has inflammation without structural damage in his recent Tommy John. The Mets said he has to go four weeks without pitching and see how he does.

Here the report:

BREAKING: Noah Syndergaard has been shut down for six weeks with right elbow inflammation. No structural damage, but he’ll be down until at least August. – Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 27, 2021

Things keep going bad for the Mets, who have once again lowered their average of runs scored per game and above, Carlos Carrasco and Noah syndegaard They are not going back to the majors in the expected time, Jacob Degrom barely returned to the rotation and Francisco Lindor has not yet started producing.