Since he launched the famous blog Behind the racquet, everyone realized that Noah Rubin it was a different profile within the ATP circuit. The American is a man of many concerns, of which they cannot stand, something that he has once again demonstrated in this quarantine thanks to his latest initiative. In a report prepared by Tennis Channel, the Long Island tennis player explains his revolutionary idea: teach online with individuals. People send you videos by performing an exercise in exchange for their opinion and advice. Of course, it does not do it for free. Nor have we come here to give knowledge away.

“I had this idea in my head for a long time. I was trying to create something in this complicated moment, caught in a pandemic where human contact and relationships are frowned upon. Since I had canceled all the training and classes that I had scheduled for the next dates, I thought about how I could be part of other people’s lives through tennis. This is how this idea came about, ”confesses the 24-year-old.

And how did the wheel spin? Once again, social media gave him the answer. “I posted it on Instagram and on Twitter, also on Facebook, about 50 people responded quickly. I made a spreadsheet with about 25 names of people with whom I closed the rates. Everything worked extremely well, the people in the videos are aware that we will have this situation for a long time, so I will soon comment on it on social networks, it is a really great activity, “says the American, who knew how to do business with an idea sparkly.

“I used to teach tennis before, but now I have lowered the price I charge for them, the new price ranges from $ 30 to $ 35. People send me their videos making some blows and I return another video with my evaluation, I also interact with them. If you want a second comment about the video, then I charge you $ 10 more. It was just a few days ago that I started this practice, I have only done it with a few people, but it is something fun, as well as a good way to stay connected to tennis at a time like this, where I have no one by my side with whom share my passion ”.

Rubin has done it again, he has put forth a revolutionary concept that he will surely maintain after confinement. He even encourages other athletes to follow in his footsteps. “I don’t know how many people will have the opportunity to share their personal time with a tennis player ranked among the 200 best in the world, to contact him, that’s why I think it’s great. I encourage my wardrobe mates to give it a try. The problems that are happening out there are more important than all of this, but we can make the most of it and try to stay healthy using time properly. We can use this time to help each other and make a better future when we get out of this situation, “he concludes.

