Noah Hawley provides details of the ‘Alien’ series and anticipates that “it is not a Ripley story”

A new story for the 80s sci-fi classic is in the works. The Alien series, which is currently being written by Noah Hawley (Fargo), will not have a storyline related to the iconic space heroine Ellen Ripley.

In a question and answer session for Vanity Fair, Hawley announced that the next FX series will have nothing to do with the character of the well-known queen of science fiction, Sigourney Weaver.

“She is one of the great characters of all time, I think the story has been told perfectly and I do not want to get into it,” said Hawley.

The writer and producer also provided details on the location of this new plot, and said that it will be located on Earth, even though this could become a problem.

“Alien stories are always trapped … Trapped in a prison, trapped in a spaceship,” she commented. “I thought it would be interesting to open it up a bit so that the bets of ‘What if you can’t contain it?’ Be more immediate, ”he said.

FX Networks President John Landgraf announced last December that the network “is moving rapidly to bring to the public the first television series based on one of the greatest science fiction classics ever made.”

Regarding the subject, the creator of Fargo said that at the moment he has finished two scripts in which he addresses an issue about class struggle and “what happens when the inequality with which we are fighting now is not resolved.”

With this, he seeks to focus on the human element of the franchise, this part of the protagonists that causes the conflict between the crew and thus the attention is not focused solely on the “monster movie” factors.

FX expects filming for Alien to begin in March 2022.